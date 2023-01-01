PNSC, Tajjar sign ferry technical services contract

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), through its subsidiary Swat Shipping (Private) Limited entered into a Technical Services Contract for Ferry Services with Tajjar-ul-Bahr (Private) Limited. Tajjar intends to enter into the business of owning and operating a Ferry Service in Pakistan as well as internationally.

PNSC has extensive business, commercial, industrial and technical knowledge, experience, network, contacts and information related to maritime and shipping business in Pakistan and internationally, with the Corporation willing to transmit such knowledge, experience and information in order to enable Tajjar to establish and operate a successful Ferry Service, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s blue economy.

In this regard, PNSC shall’ assist Tajjar with technical management and operations of the Ferry Service as well as facilitating Tajjar for obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals. The agreement is part of a larger initiative launched by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs together with PNSC and KPT by working towards realizing the potential of Pakistan’s blue economy by promoting business opportunities in the areas of maritime tourism, coastal development and passenger-cum-cargo Ferry Services in Pakistan.

The MoU. was signed at PNSC Head Office in Karachi by Chairman PNSC, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed HI (M) and CEO Tajjar-ul-Bahr (Private) Limited Mr. Adil Rashid.