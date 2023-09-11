Police arrest nine Nigerians for attacking cops in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Police in Islamabad have arrested nine foreign nationals for attacking a police team and getting a suspect freed from their custody.

Police on Tuesday booked these foreigners under four different sections, including interference in official duty.

As per the FIR, when cops signaled a car to stop in the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station, 10 to 15 Nigerian nationals sitting in the car opened fire at them.

Later, police arrested nine foreigners after video of the incident went viral.