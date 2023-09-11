Two injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Two persons were injured Tuesday in a grenade attack on Saryab Road in Quetta.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, rescue sources said.

Investigations into the incident were underway.

On Thursday last, five terrorists belonging to outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had been killed in an operation carried out by law-enforcement agencies in Quetta suburbs.

Counter Terrorism Department Balochistan personnel had carried out the raid in Quetta’s suburban area of Aghburg. A CTD Balochistan spokesman had then said the slain terrorists were belonged to the banned TTP and were responsible for target-killing of personnel of Eagle Squad police and other law-enforcement agencies.

The CTD spokesman said weapons, ammunition, explosives, suicide vests, rifles, five hand grenades and other prohibited items were also seized from the hideouts of the terrorists.

