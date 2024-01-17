Police raid Javed Hashmi’s residence, arrest son-in-law and servants

F.P. Report

MULTAN : Police raided the residence of senior politician Javed Hashmi on Thursday and arrested his son-in-law and servants.

Taking to social media site X, former twitter, Hashmi said police raided his residence in Makhdoom Rashid area while the Tehreek-e-Insaf workers convention was in progress and arrested the PTI candidate and his servants.

He said police entered the house by breaking the doors and tortured women as well. Police violated the sanctity of his house [chaddar aur chaar deewari] by forcefully entering the residence without a warrant and took his son-in-law and grandson into custody.

It is learnt that PTI leaders Mehr Bano Qureshi and Zain Qureshi were scheduled to attend the workers’ convention.