Police subject protesters to firing in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, several people including a woman were injured after Indian police resorted to brute force on protesters in Srinagar.

A mother and her son were injured after Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells inside a house during an anti-India protest demonstration in Khankah-e-Mo’alla area of the city. People in large number took to the streets and protested against frequent cordon and search operations and harassment by Indian forces in the area. (KMS)