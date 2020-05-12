Police subject protesters to firing in IOK

The Frontier Post / May 12, 2020

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, several people including a woman were injured after Indian police resorted to brute force on protesters in Srinagar.

A mother and her son were injured after Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells inside a house during an anti-India protest demonstration in Khankah-e-Mo’alla area of the city. People in large number took to the streets and protested against frequent cordon and search operations and harassment by Indian forces in the area. (KMS)

