Police to obey law otherwise no one will be safe: PHC CJ observed

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan remarked that police must obey the law otherwise no one will be safe while adding the court asked from Inspector General of Police (IGP) that what this is as summoned for next week, on Wednesday.

PHC’s Chief Justice made the remarks during hearing of Noor Khan disappeared from Hayatabad and added that police may arrest and impose non-bailable section but never do this otherwise your officers can’t protect you.

During hearing the counsel for petitioner, Station House Officers of Hayatabad and Tatara police station appeared before the court. The counsel for petitioner argued that applicant Noor Khan is resident of Iqbal Town university road and disappeared from Hayatabad. He added that police showed unawareness regarding disappearance of the petitioner as they were approached in this regard.

The counsel further argued that if police didn’t detain the petitioner then who had disappeared Noor Khan, however, Chief Justice observed that PHC had summoned IGP for next and would ask that what is happening. Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan remarked that police had made great sacrifices for this country and province while observing that never disgrace it otherwise your officers can’t protect you and ordered DSP Hayatabad to appear after break.

On appearance DSP Hayatabad informed that Noor Khan is recovered from Hassanabdal and kidnapper is also arrested. PHC had dispose of the writ plea after recovery of applicant. PHC’s divisional comprised Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Sahibzada Asadullah accepted appeal against the acquittal of two alleged murders while issuing notices to the respondents.

The counsel Nauman-ul-Haq Kakakhel argued that alleged murderers named Shafi-ur-Rehman and Khalil-ur-Rehman along with Fazal-ur-Rehman shot killed Razi Aman and Malak Aman over hen dispute in 2009 in the premises of Risalpur police station. The counsel added that four pedestrians were injured including a woman while all three culprits were absconders in which Fazal-ur-Rehman was died during absconding while two others were arrested in 2019.

The counsel argued that trial court had neglected serious points including evidences as declared by the court as contradictory and added that the alleged murderers had brutally killed two persons while arguing that liable for maximum punishment. PHC’s divisional bench accepted appeal against acquittal of murderers after initial arguments and issued notices to the accused.

Moreover, PHC’s divisional bench comprised Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah ordered federal government for submission of reply for enlisting former provincial minister Riaz Khan in Provisional Identification List (PIL). The counsel Muhammad Inam Yousafzai argued that former provincial minister enlisted Riaz Khan in PIL to stop him from going aboard.