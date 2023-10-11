ECP says ready to issue Imran’s production order

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday asked Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, to file a reply to the show-cause notice issued to his client in the contempt case, and the ECP would issue the order for his production.

A four-member bench, headed by Member Nisar Durrani, heard the case of indictment of the PTI chairman for making contemptuous remarks against the election commission as well as the chief election commissioner (CEC). Advocate Shaheen said that since Imran was in Adiala Jail; therefore his production order be issued so that he could appear before the bench. Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi asked Imran’s counsel to file a reply to the show-cause notice first before the ECP could issue the production order.

Jatoi asked Advocate Shaheen to say whatever he wanted to say in his client’s defence. Member Durrani then asked the advocate in which jail the PTI chairman was. “We write to the IGP for the provision of security to the former prime minister on his way to the ECP,” the member said. Imran’s lawyer said that the police did not produce his client in courts, citing security concerns. Member Durrani remarked there was a time when the PTI chairman was reluctant to appear in the ECP. “You please issue the production order first so that he could come to the commission,” Advocate Shaheen requested. The case’s hearing was then adjourned until October 24. Regretting that the courts had not issued former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s production orders in any case as yet, former federal minister in the PTI government Asad Umar on Wednesday said that just like others, Imran should also be produced in courts so that he could defend himself.

Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office in Islamabad, he said that if the PTI awarded him a ticket, he would definitely contest the election. Former federal minister also demanded that the election schedule be announced as soon as possible.

Contempt of ECP case against Fawad, Asad adjourned for 24th: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a plea pertaining to its contempt by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar till October 24. A four-member bench, led by member Sindh Nisar Durrani conducted the hearings on the case for making contemptuous remarks against the election commission as well as the chief election commissioner (CEC) by PTI chief and other accused.

Counsel for Fawad appeared before the ECP bench and submitted that his client could not attend hearing as he was unwell. ECP member Ikram Ullah said his client has always tried to avoid the proceedings. Member Nisar Durrani said the ECP would issue and appropriate order on it [absence of the client]. Asad appeared in person before the ECP and Durrani told him that his counsel avoided the bench. Asad replied that he appeared in person in the absence of his lawyer.