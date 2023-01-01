Policemen involvement in extortion: ATC extends physical remand for three days

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar extended physical remand of two policemen for three days after the completion of 5 days earlier remand in case of extortion and attacking a residence with hand grenade, on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the policemen named Abdul Qadir and Hayat Khel were involved in extortion and attacking residence of Local Government member with hand grenade.

Police have taken Abdul Qadir and Hayat Khel into custody and requested for extension of physical remand for further interrogation and investigation. ATC Peshawar has extended physical remand of two policemen for three days involved in extortion and attacking LG member residence at Bara after arguments.

Meanwhile, ATC extended physical remand of alleged terrorist for five days involved transportation of explosive through loader-rickshaw and planning terrorist attack. Investigation Officer requested for extension of physical remand of Haroon Rashid after completion of 10 days remand. He informed that Haroon Rashid was arrested by security forces at Nalai check post while carrying explosive hidden in gross via loader-rickshaw vehicle. Investigation Officer argued that interrogation isn’t completed and requested for extension of remand. ATC had granted five days physical remand of alleged terrorist after arguments.

Moreover, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Sahibzada Asadullah has rejected Contempt of Court (COC) against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh in arrest of Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. The counsel argued that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested by Sindh despite PHC order that court would be informed regarding arrest of accused on bail. The arrest of PTI leader is lay in the jurisdiction of contempt of court, counsel added.

Additional Advocate General Danyal Chamkani argued that petitioner was arrested in another case while PHC had granted transit bail in three cases. ATC has rejected police plea for remand after obtaining bail, AAG added. Additional Advocate General argued that it is doesn’t lay in the jurisdiction of COC because Haleem Adil Sheikh is arrested in First Information Report (FIR) No; 218 while PHC has granted bail in other cases.