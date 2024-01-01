Pollard blitz powers Karachi Kings to seven-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Kieron Pollard onslaught guided the Karachi Kings to a comfortable win against Peshawar Zalmi in the sixth match of Pakistan Super League season 9 at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore on Wednesday.

Karachi Kings chased the target of 155-run set by Pershawar Zalmi after losing only three wickets in 16.5 overs.

Earlier in the first innings, the Kings’ bowlers caused all kinds of troubles to Zalmi’s batters.

Zalmi were 40-3 in just 5.1 overs but skipper Babar Azam stayed on the crease and took control of his side’s batting. The 29-year-old formed a 68-run partnership with Rovman Powell but the latter departed after contributing 39 runs.

After Powell’s wicket, hard-hitter Asif Ali came to bat and scored 23 off 16 but his quick knock couldn’t take Zalmi to a competitive total as they were all out for 154 runs in 19.5 overs.

Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali bagged three wickets each for the winning side while Daniel Sams got two. Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik picked one each.