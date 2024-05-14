Mohammad Amir receives visa for Ireland tour

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk) : Left-arm Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, on Thursday, finally received his visa for Ireland to participate in the three-match T20I series.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are currently engaged in arranging Mohammad Amir’s flight to Dublin at the earliest.

The left-arm pacer, due to a delay in the issuance of the visa will miss the first T20I and is expected to link up with the side on Friday.

“Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will miss the first T20I due to delays in the issuance of his visa. He is expected to join the side on Friday,” stated PCB in a press release.

On the contrary, the national men’s cricket team reached Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday morning via Dubai.

Pakistan squad, led by captain Babar Azam, travelled without Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali, who linked up with the team in Dublin after participating in the County Championship. Notably, Mohammad Amir faced a similar situation during the tours of Ireland and England in 2018.

Amir recently made his comeback to international cricket during the home T20I series against New Zealand after he took back his retirement before the series.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three T20Is at Clontarf in Dublin on 10, 12, and 14 May 2024. All three matches will start at 3 PM local time.

The three-match away series, followed by four T20Is in England, will serve as a stepping stone for the Green Shirts to boast their preparations for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).