Population outbreak and family planning

The KP Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for the Population Welfare Department has emphasized the importance of providing access to family planning and reproductive health services as a top priority for the provincial government. According to the newly appointed policymaker, the correlation between population growth and socioeconomic development is widely recognized. A majority of neighbouring states and the comity of Muslim nations have made significant progress by investing in family planning and reproductive health services. Overcrowded living, a lack of essential facilities, and an unconducive environment hurt the health of mothers and infants, which is one of the consequences of unchecked population outbreak in our society.

The rapid increase in the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised concerns among the intelligentsia and policy-making circles, leading to significant changes in the province’s demographic landscape. The unchecked increase in the population has reduced provincial resources and conversely affected socio-economic development in the province. The bombshell increase in the populace is not a problem for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only but this explosion of population has nationally squeezed our resources, reduced space, and caused diverse issues in the country. The fast-paced population growth has outpaced the country’s resources in almost all sectors including education, health, housing, employment, and division of liquidity and property among the members of the society.

Pakistan faces a significant population challenge, which stands at approximately 243.6 million people with a 2% growth annually. It is predicted that the country will surpass the 300 million mark by 2030. The rapid population increase is putting immense pressure on available resources. Pakistan has consumed around 81% of its available crude oil reserves and 69% of cumulative gas deposits so far. The rising population exacerbates water scarcity, affecting agriculture, industry, and daily life. Meeting the energy needs of a growing population is becoming increasingly difficult. Overcrowding strains transportation, healthcare, and educational facilities, Providing employment opportunities for the expanding workforce remains a challenge, wherein, law and order, health services, education, and social activities are stretched thin due to population pressure. Amid such conditions, a lack of funds, policy lethargy, and shortages of healthcare, schooling, and housing facilities, coupled with social and gender disparities consistently multiply the issue every passing day.

As the world nations have implemented diverse strategies and gained significant success in population planning, our nation could not mark any single achievement in family planning, population control, and social management of its human capital which seriously exacerbates overall development and social security in our country. Although population growth poses both opportunities and challenges, necessitates thoughtful planning and proactive measures to ensure a better future for its citizens. If, it is a priority of leaders and the state. Meanwhile, the youth must be well-informed about family planning to prevent further population growth and better life planning in the time to come.

Addressing population growth is a multifaceted challenge, and a comprehensive approach involving government policies, community engagement, and individual awareness is necessary for effective results. Raising awareness about family planning and reproductive health is essential. Access to quality healthcare services, including family planning clinics, can help individuals make informed decisions about family size. Providing affordable and accessible contraceptives by the government can contribute to effective population control. Although, Pakistani leadership recognizes the importance of demographic planning, yet there is a dire need for sincere efforts such as capacity-building, implementing population control strategies, and promoting responsible family planning in all parts of the country. Public-private partnerships and community involvement are critical for successful implementation. A lot has been said on the subject, however, leaders need to practically implement their words on grounds so our society can be able to grasp new challenges in the contemporary world.