‘Positive steps taken on water treaty’

KABUL (TOLOnews): The spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, Nasser Kanaani, said that an agreement has been made and positive steps have been taken regarding the Helmand Water Rights Treaty

Kanaani told a press conference that a delegation from Tehran arrived in Afghanistan and that there have been constructive negotiations between the two sides.

“There have been good negotiations with high level officials of the interim government in Afghanistan. It was agreed that the Afghan side will take new positive steps and essential actions should be taken in this regard,” he said.

Nasser Kanaani also urged the Islamic Emirate to cooperate regarding the water rights.

“Fulfillment of this right is a gesture that can point toward strengthened cooperation between the two countries,” Kanaani said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy and Water (MoEW) said that the meetings between the two sides continue to address the issue.

“The occasional meetings between the commissioners of the Islamic Emirate and Islamic Republic of Iran have been continuing. The meetings focus on determining the situation of the year with the appropriate amount of water, normal years and abnormal years,” said Matiullah Abid, a spokesman for the MoEW.

Political analysts suggested that the sides should focus on negotiations to solve the problems.

“If a legal issue is mentioned, it should be solved through legal paths, the legal issues should not become politicized and the issues should not lead to political and military turmoil,” said Wais Naseri, a political analyst.