PPP only promoted corruption in Sindh: Khurram Sher Zaman

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) only promoted corruption in its 11-year tenure in Sindh.

Responding to the statements of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the PTI leader asked that why Sindh is still deprived of basic facilities like potable water, education and healthcare.

Khurram Sher Zaman maintained that PPP did nothing for the people of the province and added that Sindh went 100 years behind in the 11-year tenure of Zardari’s government.

He said that children were dying of malnutrition in Thar but on the other hand the Sindh’s rulers were busy in looting national wealth.

He said that they would not allow any to do more injustices with the people of Sindh and added that those who looted the taxpayers’ money in Sindh would be in Adiala jail soon. The PTI leader reiterated his demand that the Sindh chief minister should be resigned.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had lambasted the PTI-led federal government, saying no one had any expectations from the government.

“They [the PTI] have no experience but they have been brought to power,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Badin.

“This is the first time that tax collection has gone down in the last three months of the previous year. Sindh got Rs90 billion less than its share in federal transfers over the past six months,” the chief minister lamented.