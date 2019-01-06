Attack on Levies vehicle leaves five injured

F.P. Report

PISHIN: At least five people were injured in a blast targeting a Levies vehicle in the Jaan Adda area of Balochistan’s Pishin.

Tehsildar Abdul Malik Tareen and gunman Salahuddin, among others, were shifted to a hospital in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the blast. He expressed grievances over the injuries of the tehsildar and people in the attack.

“Those involved in the heinous crime shall be dealt with by law,” said Khan.

The chief minister also directed to improve security arrangements in the province.

Provincial home minister Mir Ziaullah Langove condemned the blast and said that the enemies of the state are involved in creating unrest.

He directed that a complete report of the incident be sent to him and remarked that Pakistan’s war against terrorism shall continue.