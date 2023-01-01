PPP ready for general elections, says Gillani

F.P. Report

MULTAN : Former prime minister and Senator, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, on Friday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was ready for general elections.

Talking to media persons in Multan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani welcomed the election announcement by the Election Commission saying that there was no ambiguity that the elections would be held in the last week of January.

He however demanded that the ECP should announce the exact date for elections.

To a question about alliance with any party, Gillani stated that PPP has no alliance with any political party so far.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan, Yousuf Raza Gillani said that they welcomed the former prime minister. Nawaz Sharif should come and participate in politics as PPP had no objection.