PPP to announce candidates for mayor, deputy mayor next week

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) likely to announce the candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor next week.

The sources divulged on Sunday that the PPP likely to reject the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) request in line with allotting the deputy mayor portfolio to the latter.

The announcement of the posts of mayor and deputy mayor had been delayed because Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was not present in the country currently.

For the post of deputy mayor, PPP leader Salman Abdullah Murad was the strong candidate.

The nomination papers will be submitted on June 9 in a bid to pick up the candidates for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice chairman.