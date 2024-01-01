PPP to work solely for people of country: Bilawal

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing after dinner with the Party workers of constituency NA-127, Lahore said that the purpose of today’s event is to introduce the Party’s organisation and workers in Lahore, Punjab to let the people know that we are ready for the contest.

Chairman Bilawal said that he had heard that this region is dominated by PML-N but they are nowhere to be seen. No one knows who their candidates are. It was also heard that the PTI has quite an influence in Lahore, but the people should tell us whether that is the case. The PPP is the sole party that is ready to contest the elections in Lahore. The team chosen for this constituency will work day and night to become the voice of the people, and represent them. We will represent them in the Punjab and National Assemblies.

Not only will we represent the people of Lahore in Punjab and Pakistan, but all over the world. Chairman Bilawal said that we had been asking Misbah ur Rehman to contest the elections from Lahore since long, and he has finally agreed and will be the candidate from PP-160. Moreover, the PPP has decided that Faisal Mir would be its candidate in PP-161. It is hoped that Mir will uphold his family’s legacy. Manzar Abbas Khokhar who has joined the PPP from the PML-N will represent the Party in PP-162. It is hoped that he will be the next MPA of the people. Chairman Bilawal welcomed Mr. Bhatti, a ticket holder of PTI who left the Party for the PPP. He will be representing the PPP from PP-163. Mr. Gurkhi would be representing the Party in PP-157. This is the PPP’s electoral panel from NA-127, Chairman Bilawal said.

Bilawal said that he is confident about implementing the PPP’s message of unity and harmony, and the Party will initiate it from NA-127. We have to bury the conflicts within to work under the flag of the PPP, and strive for the sake of the ‘arrow’ and Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, to show the world that Lahore was, is and will forever belong to the Bhuttos.

We are not those who will scare easy, we have never bowed before tyranny and will continue to work solely for the people of the country. The workers of the Party have to go to every doorstep to convey our message and 10-point socioeconomic contract with the people. Chairman Bilawal promised the nation that if given the opportunity to serve the people as their PM, he vows to double the salaries of the people within five years, provide 300 units of electricity free-of-cost and guarantee free and quality education for the youth. Chairman Bilawal said that he wishes to establish free-of-cost healthcare institutions meeting international standards in Lahore and all over Punjab, as he has done in Sindh.

We will also build three million houses for our poor brothers and give the ownership to the women of the households, for which it is imperative that the arrow is stamped on election day, he said. Moreover, the onus is on the workers of the Party to visit areas with temporary housing and tell them that the PPP government will regularise their housing.

We will not only expand the Benazir Income Support Programme, but facilitate our farmers and workers through the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ and ‘Benazir Kissan Card’. Chairman Bilawal directed the workers to apprise the youngsters of the PPP’s ‘Youth Card’, the aspiration behind which is to help them prosper by supporting them financially. We also aim to eradicate hunger, for which we will initiate the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’, Chairman PPP resolved.

Bilawal said that he vows to ensure that the plethora of issues faced by the people are addressed, be it poverty, unemployment or inflation. The PPP does not believe in the politics of hate and division, and it wishes to put an end to the traditional form of doing politics.