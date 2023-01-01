President, NA Speaker flay desecration of Holy Quran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed strong condemnation of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Taking to Twitter, the President expressed his deep concern, stating that this painful incident has caused immense hurt to the sentiments of billions of Muslims worldwide.

President emphasized the need for every nation to take decisive measures to prevent such acts of Islamophobia. He called upon the international community to actively engage in promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue as a means to foster tolerance and respect for each other’s religious beliefs and values. The President stressed the importance of humanity moving away from senseless acts of hatred and division, urging the world to unite in peace. He highlighted the significance of embracing a collective effort to create a harmonious global society, where understanding and acceptance prevail over animosity and prejudice.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharaf has strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Earlier this week, Pakistan strongly condemned the despicable act of public burning of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden. The statement of Foreign Office said that the recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions.