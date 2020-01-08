President Trump says ‘all is well’ after Iranian FM tweets Iran acted in ‘self-defense’

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq. The US President said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking places and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he tweeted.

The statement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarid said that Iran had taken measures in self defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Zarid cautioned that Iran did not seek escalation or war, but would defend itself against aggression.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Zarif had tweeted.

US civil flights banned over Gulf, Iraq, Iran: regulator

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

“The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman,” it said in a statement. “The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East.”

Intense military jet activity over Iraq capital

Military jets could be seen flying over the Iraqi capital early Wednesday, hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops are located.

AFP´s correspondents saw jets cutting through the clouds over Baghdad but could not immediately identify the planes.

Iran´s strikes came in response to a US drone attack last week that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Courtesy: (AFP)