Prices of Petroleum products to remain unchanged for February

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum prices will remain unchanged for the month of February, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry on Monday, the existing price of January 2020 will remain unchanged for the next month.

The petroleum prices for February will be: Petrol: Rs116.60, Diesel: Rs127.26, Kerosene oil: Rs99.45, Light diesel oil: Rs84.51.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday had sent a summary to the federal government for recommending modification in prices of petroleum products.

OGRA recommended to reduce the prices of petrol up six paisas and 66 paisas in kerosene oil. The authority suggested rising prices of high-speed diesel up to Rs2.47 and Rs1.10 in light diesel.