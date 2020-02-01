CJP visits Multan, orders crackdown against land mafia

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Saturday ordered for launching a crackdown against the land grabbing mafia in Multan.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed during his visit of Multan, the city of saints, visited shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria and Shah Rukn-e-Alam today.

He urged for initiating cultural activities to promote the Sufi culture in historic Multan city.

The CJP during his visit of the city’s children park, expressed resentment over deteriorating condition of the park. Justice Gulzar ordered the city police officer (CPO) to initiate crackdown against land grabbers in Multan.

“The land mafia should be dealt with iron hands,” the chief justice directed.

The parks should only be for general public use, the top judge said and ordered the city authorities to work for an immediate improvement in condition of the city’s parks, which will also improve the life standard of the citizens. The CJP also directed for plantation of 100,000 trees in Multan.

Justice Gulzar observed that the city’s condition has deteriorated due to presence of billboards and rampant dust.