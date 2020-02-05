Prime accused in Imran Farooq’s murder was related to MQM insider

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday hearing the homicide case of former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) member Imran Farooq continued questioning the witnesses via video link.

A driver named Akbaruddin testified in front of the magistrates in London to the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) of Pakistan that he picked up the prime suspect of the murder Mohsin from Heathrow Airport’s terminal number four.

Akbar said that his passenger was not interested in anything he had to say during the time he was with him in the car with him.

“He was only interested in knowing about the vicinity of Hill Mill, the place where Imran Farooq was murdered,” Akbaruddin said.

“Both Mohsin and Muazzam Ali Khan (another alleged colluder) both stayed at my house.”

Akbar said that he was introduced to Muazzam by a mutual friend.

“Muazzam was in London to attend the wedding ceremony of the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain prior, that is where we were introduced,” told Akbaruddin.

“I and Muazzam became friends, he used to call me frequently even after going back to Pakistan, When he was in London I was the one who took him to the MQM secretariat.”

“When Muazzam stepped out of the secretariat he was shivering and started to smoke a cigarette, he told me that Mohsin Ali was related to him and asked me to take care of him.”

Prime accused Mohsin Ali’s landlord, Moeenuddin also testified that he and Mohsin used to work for the same employer and he wanted a place to stay.

“He gave me his identification details and I rented a room to him, when Mohsin deserted the room out of the blue and did not return, I informed the police,” said Moeen.