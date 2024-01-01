Prime Minister Youth Talent Handball League begins

PESHAWAR (APP): Prime Minister Youth Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Provincial League got underway under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar at University Campus ground on Thursday.

Secretary Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawood Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the League in which five teams from as many Regions including Bannu, Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Peshawar are taking part.

Registrar University of Peshawar Dr. Yurid Ahsan Zia, Director General Sports and President KP Handball Association Bahre Karam, Director Distance Education Dr. Noorzada, Ehsanullah from England, Gul Jee and Deputy Director of Youth Arshad Hussain were also present.

The League will continue till May 5, in which two provincial teams will be selected for the national League. The National League will be played in Peshawar University in the same month. In the opening match, Mardan defeated Swat by 22 goals against 14. Secretary Muhammad Dawood Khan said that the organization of the league is welcome, which will give opportunities to the youth to express their abilities.

He said there is no dearth of talent but such talent should be given proper competition at the grassroots level besides events should be organized at the provincial and national levels. He said that such competitions should be held among educational institutions that will bring out world-class players. He said that the main purpose of educational institutions is character development of students.