Pro-Palestine protesters shut down weapons manufacturer in Chicago

CHICAGO (Quds News Network): Pro-Palestine protesters have shut down Woodward, a weapons manufacturer in Chicago. Woodward supplies systems for Boeing bombs, which are presently being utilized in Gaza by Israeli aircraft, resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians. The protesters have barricaded the entrances to the facility.

Meanwhile, The colors of the flag of Palestine have been painted on the stairs of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris, in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocide campaign.