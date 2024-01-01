Spanish farmers block major roads

MADRID (KIdata) : Spanish farmers have taken to the streets, blocking major roads with tractors and burning tires in protest against high costs, bureaucracy, and competition from non-European Union countries. The demonstrations, which intensified on the second day, have disrupted access to port terminals, particularly at the port of Castellon in the eastern region of Valencia.

More than a dozen roads were blocked across Spain, causing significant traffic disruptions. Convoys of tractors are converging on Barcelona, with plans to enter the city center for discussions with local authorities.

Farmers in Europe, including Germany, France, and Belgium, have joined the protests, citing EU regulations that they argue put them at a disadvantage compared to farmers in other regions. They contend that environmental protection measures and bureaucratic red tape hinder their competitiveness, particularly against producers from Latin America and elsewhere in Europe.

The protests underscore the mounting frustration among farmers across Europe, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue and policy reforms to address their concerns and ensure the sustainability of agriculture in the region.