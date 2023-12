Promotion of furniture industry: SCCI urges govt to take steps

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq urged the government to take pragmatic steps for promotion of furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and issues businesspeople attached with this sector.

Fuad Ishaq said that the furniture industry has played a pivotal role in economic development and enhancement of the country’s export, which should be lifted up at an optimal level.

He was speaking as chief guest at 83rd Edition of Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo in Peshawar, said in a press release here on Wednesday. Various Pakistani and international furniture stalls set up in the expo.

The event was attended by the chamber’s senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, Pakistan Lifestyle Group Chief Executive Mohsin Faisal, Director Zahra Faisal, Secretary General of the chamber Sajjad Aziz, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazal e Wahid, organisers and people attached with furniture industry.

While praising the organisers for holding international furniture exhibition in Peshawar, Fuad Ishaq said such initiative is vital to boost investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially revive the country’s ailing economy.

The SCCI president said huge potential exists to make investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He asked to create maximum opportunities for promotion of the furniture industry and investment in the sector.

Fuad Ishaq said the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced various difficulties due to current economic turmoil and other issues.

Therefore, he urged the government to take serious steps for resolution of businessperson issues attached with the furniture industry.

Like other sectors, he said the furniture industry was not only contributing to economic development but had an important role in improving the country’s exports.

He emphasized the furniture industry should be incentivized to boost up investment in the sector.

Faud Ishaq said the business community has always supported the national economy in difficult circumstances. So, he stressed that traders’ issues should be resolved on priority grounds.

Later, the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq and senior vice president Sanaullah Khan visited various stalls set up in the furniture exhibition and praised the various arts/designs and high quality of furniture.

On the occasion, Lifestyle Chief Executive Mohsin Faisal presented shields to president of the chamber Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz while the SCCI chief distributed certification among organisers and participants of the furniture exhibition.