PSL 9: Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by five wickets

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A combined bowling and batting performance led Islamabad United to an important five-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase 151, Islamabad United amassed the total for the loss of five wickets and eight balls to spare.

Put into bat first, Karachi Kings registered 150/7 in the allotted 20 overs at the back of a sensible knock by Pollard.

The visitors had a shaky start to their innings as Faheem Ashraf dismissed their captain Shan Masood in the fifth over with 34 runs on the board.

Masood managed 10 off 12 deliveries and hit one boundary.

Faheem struck again in the next over and further dented Karachi Kings’ start as they slipped to 43/2 in 6.4 overs.

Karachi Kings then sustained two more blows to their batting expedition as they lost experienced Shoaib Malik (1) and Mohammad Nawaz (5) inside nine overs with just 49 runs on the board.

Following the debacle, Pollard joined James Vince in the middle and launched an astounding recovery.

The duo batted sensibly and added 58 runs at a brisk rate amid their fifth-wicket partnership, which lasted with Vince’s dismissal in the 14th over.

The Englishman scored an anchoring 29 off 27 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Pollard then partnered briefly with Muhammad Irfan Khan before finally perishing in the 18th over.

He remained the top-scorer for Karachi Kings with a sensational 39 off 28 deliveries, hitting three boundaries and as many sixes in the process.

Irfan followed his footsteps in the next over after a cautious 16. His 13-ball innings featured one boundary and a six.

Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills led the bowling attack for Islamabad United with 3/34, followed by Faheem Ashraf, who bagged two for 16 in his four overs.

Imad Wasim and Hunain Shah shared two wickets between them.