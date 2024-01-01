Govt commits welfare of public: Saira Afzal

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: While addressing the meeting of District Coordination Committee Hafizabad, Ex-Federal Minister and Coordinator Chief Minister of the Punjab, Saira Afzal Tarar and DC Sundas Irshad said that ‘Suthra’ Punjab and Negahban Rashan Programme of the Chief Minister’s Punjab Maryam Nawaz are ideal and great Programmes of masses welfare while under ‘Negheban’ Ramazan Programme hampers of edible items including flour ghee, sugar, gram flour is being provided to the masses at their door steps.

MPA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti, MPA Auon Intisar Bhatti, Sheikh Gulzar Ahmad and officers of different departments attended the meeting. Saira Afzal Tarar and Sundas Irshad said that quality of edibles would not be compromised and indolence in distribution of ration would not be tolerated at all.

They said that transparency in distribution of ration was being ensured and ration was being gave away only to deserving people without any discrimination of party affiliation at their doorsteps for ensuring respect and honour of the masses. They also said that a fair price shop would also be setup in model bazar where essential commodities would available at 25 percent discount during the holy month of Ramazan.

They further said that in district Hafizabad, more than 64 thousand people would get ration under the ‘Negheban’ Ration Programme and distribution process of Ramazan Package was being monitored strictly. Under the Suthra Punjab Programme of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, cleanliness work is in full swing in urban and rural areas under a comprehensive Programme whereas 14 points agenda of people welfare is also being implemented in the district, they said and added that streets lights and water filtration plants were also being made functional as well as public parks were also being renovated.

It was also told in the meeting under the people friendly vision of the Chief Minister of the Punjab Maryam Nawaz, government school were being upgraded and all missing facilities were also provided in the schools for improving academic activities and other facilities in the schools.