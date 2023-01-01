PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 226 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 226.61 points, a positive change of 0.55 per cent, closing at 41,585.54 points against 41,358.93 points the previous day.

A total of 229,088,710 shares were traded during the day as compared to 162,884,970 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.431 billion against Rs6.333 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 205 of them recorded gains and 100 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 26,617,120 shares at Rs1.31 per share; Telecard Limited with 17,051,000 shares at Rs7.64 per share and Maple Leaf with 12,410,932 shares at Rs25.94 per share.

Atlas Honda Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs19.59 per share price, closing at Rs280.79, whereas the runner-up was Thal Ind Corp with an Rs19.34.00 rise in its per share price to Rs288.90.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs152.09 per share closing at Rs1,875.88; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs43.57 decline to close at Rs675.10.(APP)