Rupee sheds Rs3.17 against dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs3.17 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs282.29 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.12.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs283.2 and Rs286 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs3.67 and closed at Rs297.86 against the last day’s closing of Rs294.19, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs2.06, whereas an increase of Rs4.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs334.43 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs329.97.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 87 paisa and 84 paisa to close at Rs79.86 and Rs75.19 respectively. (APP)