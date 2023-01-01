PSX gains 82 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 82.53 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 45,590.93 points against 45,508.40 points the previous trading day.

A total of 102,767,509 shares valuing Rs3.8 billion were traded during the day as compared to 126,341,546 shares valuing Rs 4.987 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 299 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 122 of them recorded gains and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 7,200,902 shares at Rs16.12 per share; Agritech Limited with 6,510,500 shares at Rs7.92 per share and Cnergyico PK with 5,014,806 shares at Rs2.90 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs25 per share price, closing at Rs1,725, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Core Ind with Rs18.61 rise in its per share price to Rs627.12.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs30 per share closing at Rs650, followed by Murree Brewery with Rs13.16 decline to close at Rs285.24.