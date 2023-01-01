PSX stays bullish, gains 323 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday and gained 323.03 points, showing positive change of 0.69 per cent, closing at 47,079.83 points against 46,756.80 points the previous day.

A total of 330,249,094 shares valuing Rs.7.304 billion were traded during the day as compared to 213,188,395 shares valuing Rs. 6.094 billion the previous day.

As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 172 of them recorded gains and 134 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 150,526,082 shares at Rs.1.39 per share, Pak Refinery with 12,978,337 shares at Rs.15.89 per share and Bankislami Pak with 11,208,643 shares at Rs.17.59 per share.

Colgate PalmXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.45.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,413.21, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs.23.63 rise in its per share price to Rs.541.63.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.24.00 per share closing at Rs.1,675.00, followed by Premier Sugar with a Rs.21.37 decline to close at Rs.500.00. (APP)