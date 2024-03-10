PTI calls election of president as unconstitutional

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dubbed the election for the head of the state as unconstitutional and acceptable because on one hand the newly-elect president would ride to the highest constitutional position on coattails of the votes of mandate thieves and on the other the Electoral Colleges was incomplete.

Reacting over the unconstitutional presidential elections, PTI Spokesperson said that the vote of the unelected members, who took fake oath on the stolen mandate, for the president was completely unconstitutional and unacceptable. He stated that a spectacle was being staged in the name of presidential election and the unelected members on reserved seats were sworn in by brazenly flouting the court clear order.

PTI Spokesperson further noted that the election for the slot of the highest constitutional position without completing the Electoral College was violative to the Constitution and unlawful. He went on to say that after of the theft of the public mandate in the daylight, making the rejected people members of the National and Punjab assemblies by trampling upon the court order under their feet put a big question mark on the independence of the judiciary. PTI Spokesperson made it clear that the votes of the non-elected members and those sitting in the Assembly on the basis of fake Form 47 in the Presidential elections would have no legal and constitutional value and status.