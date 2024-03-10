JUI, GDA boycott election

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) of Maulana Fazlur Rehman boycotted the presidential election advised its members of the electoral college not to cast their votes on Saturday.

The JUI had also not participated in the elections of Prime Ministership, Speakership and Deputy Speakership and now, it has announced a boycott of the presidential election too. JUI members from Senate, National Assembly, Balochistan Assembly, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will remain absent to avoid be a part of the polling process of presidential election on Saturday. JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that they will not engage in any electoral process until they get their mandate.

After Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also announced the boycott of today’s (Saturday) presidential election. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, GDA leader Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashdi also announced support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in protest against what he called rigging in the elections.