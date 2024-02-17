PTI calls for probe into allegations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, call for a thorough investigation into the allegations of electoral fraud made by the Rawalpindi commissioner.

Expressing grave concern over the matter, Barrister Gohar remarked that the office of the commissioner was a very responsible position, adding that conducting fair and transparent elections was the responsibility of the election commission.

Furthermore, Barrister Gohar highlighted the party’s stance that elections should be overseen by members of the judiciary to ensure fairness and integrity. He urged authorities to investigate the matter seriously, especially considering the severity of the allegations. He said that as per the commissioner’s allegations, it was a serious matter that winning candidates had been made to lose. “The matter of these seats should also be probed.”

Omar Ayub echoed these sentiments, citing the commissioner’s statement as evidence of the widespread fraud. He emphasized the need to scrutinise not only the incidents reported in Rawalpindi, but also other regions across the country. “The commissioner is the biggest proof for us. His statement proves massive fraud,” he exclaimed, adding that this was just about Rawalpindi, while rigging had taken place all over the country.