Police arrest several lawyers after pitched battle outside LHC leads to casualties

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A contingent of police on Wednesday arrested several lawyers after a clash erupted between them outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) when lawyers attempted to enter premises of court.

The rally organised by lawyers from Aiwan-e-Adl to the LHC was meant to protest the transfer of civil courts to Model Town Kutcheri and alleged terrorism charges against some lawyers.

Tension escalated at GPO Chowk where a confrontation between police and lawyers led to a violent clash.

Lawyers retaliated by erecting barriers outside GPO Chowk and LHC and pelted law-enforcement personnel with stones.

In response, police resorted to baton charge, teargas, water cannons, and shelling to quell the unrest and disperse the protesting crowd.

In the melee, several lawyers were reportedly arrested by police. The situation aggravated when Model Town SP Akhlaq Tarar, Anarkali and Ichhra SHOs suffered injuries amidst the altercation.

A police spokesperson said no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

The skirmish had ramifications beyond the immediate vicinity, causing disruptions to the traffic along Mall Road and GPO Chowk. Commuters faced delays and detours due to the unrest.

The police also brought several lawyers from courts where they appeared for hearing. The lawyers later announced that they would up the ante and stretch the protest to all over the province if their demands remained unmet.

The SSP operations said police resorted to shelling after lawyers pelted officials with stones without provocation.

Brief patch-up between police and lawyers

Officials of Lahore High Court Bar Association and policemen led by DIG operations and SSP operations held a dialogue and agreed on certain terms.

Reports said police agreed to allow the lawyers to hold the general house meeting inside the bar room. Lawyers said their next action plan would be formulated in the session.

Confrontation again

After ‘agreement’ between police and lawyers, clashes once again erupted prompting police to use water cannons and shelling. Consequently, seven policemen and several lawyers were injured in the clashes.

Some of the lawyers visited the Mayo and General hospitals for first-aid.

CM Maryam Nawaz condemns violence on lawyers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Punjab IG to stop use of power against lawyers.

In her tweet on social media platform ‘X’, she advised the lawyers to resolve the matters amicably. She warned against violence against citizens and ordered safety of public.

Lawyers call nationwide protest

Lawyer Joint Action Committee Chairman Ahsan Bhoon called for a strike as well as rallies across the country on Thursday which coincides with May 9.

It is pertinent to note that lawyers are protesting for two reasons in Lahore. One of the reason is LHC chief justice transferred some courts to Model Town by issuing a notice. Lawyers demand the cancellation of this order.

Lawyers have also demanded that FIRs against some lawyers lodged under terrorism cases be quashed.