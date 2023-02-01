PTI leader Murad Saeed’s papers rejected

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Returning Officer (RO) Swat rejected the nomination papers of five PTI leaders including Former Federal Minister of Communications and PTI leader Murad Saeed to oust them from contesting general election scheduled on 8th February 2024, on Friday.

According to details, nomination papers of former Member National Assembly MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman, former provincial housing minister Dr. Amjad Khan, Divisional president and former MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan and MPA Mian Sharafat Ali were also rejected whom submitted to participate in the general election.

PTI leader Murad Saeed had submitted nomination papers for National Assembly Constituency NA-4, Swat, former housing minister for PK-8 Swat, former MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman for NA-3, Divisional President Fazal Hakeem for PK-4 and Mian Sharafat Ali for PK-3 to contest the general elections 2024, which was rejected by the Returning Officer Swat.

The Returning Officer has rejected the papers of the former Federal Minister, former provincial minister and others for being absconders from courts of law. It should be remembered that Murad Saeed has also submitted nomination papers for NA-3 apart from NA-4.

In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sohail Sultan Advocate and Kamal Advocate said that we had completed all the documents required by the Election Commission, they will appeal against the decision in the Peshawar High Court he added.

It should be remembered that PTI leader Murad Saeed has been hiding since the events of May 9 and others as well. Scrutiny of candidates’ papers for the upcoming elections is also going on in Swat. It is to be mentioned that for three national and eight provincial constituencies of Swat 433 candidates had submitted papers. The process of scrutiny will continue till December 30. According to the Election Commission, more than half of the candidates have been scrutinized so far, while the final lists will be announced and released on first January 2024.