Public Issues in Erstwhile FATA

Local tribal elites and elders from var­ious clans and tribes held demonstrations demanding government action against the illegal leasing of mines. The protestors were of the view that despite multiple requests and sensations, the dis­trict administration failed to halt the ille­gal lease, corruption, and misuse of national resources. The tribal elders emphasized the necessity of de­ploying officers aware of tribal customs, norms, and family traditions. The newly merged districts of KP, formerly known as Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) had met a hapless fate since the creation of the country.

The people of the area had been largely ignored by the past governments because of its geography, and peculiar governance system under British rule coupled with tribal norms and traditions. Undoubtedly, the people of the erstwhile FATA (Federal Administered Tribal Area) have faced multiple economic, social, and law and order issues for the past seven decades, due to the absence of a regular governance system in the region.After the mainstreaming of erstwhile FATA, the federal government approved an annual 3% share under the Federal Divisible Pool of the NFC award to implement a 10-year development plan to bring the backward region at par with the rest of the country. Unfortunately, the FATA merger could not resolve the problems of local tribesmen and their issues persist in one or the other way.

There are continuous complaints regarding the no-disbursement of a 3% share to implement the FATA development plan, while the giant of corruption and nepotism seriously hurts the development and upgradation of the highly marginalized region. Presently, the writ of the regular government is weak and theft of national resources and illegal issuance of government contracts and mining leases are on the rise. There is a dire need for concerted efforts by the Federal and provincial governments to urgently take steps for a complete transition of the newly merged districts into mainstream regions and establish the writ of the government. So, the heft of national resources and abuse of authority by public representatives and bureaucrats could be curbed. Whilst, the people of this backward region could benefit from the dividends of a regular citizenry life.