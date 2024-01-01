‘Balo Batiyan’: Music lovers excited about Ali Zafar’s gift on Eid

(Web Desk) : Famous singer Ali Zafar is gearing up to release a song on the Chand Raat of this Eidul Fitr.

Ali, who is known for quality songs, also gave a major hit recently by singing the official song of the Pakistan Super League which garnered many a like.

Fans are anticipating about what could be the song about as the singer has not mentioned the nitty-gritties.

Also, the ‘Chal Dil Meray’ singer mentioned that a famous musician of the Siraiki language will share the stage with him.

Taking to Instagram, he said “Get ready for an another EPIC celebration of our diversity, culture, and languages!

My Eid gift for you, the BIG surprise dropping on Chaand Raat! – ‘BALO BATIYAN’

As a continuation of my series of songs in our regional languages, my first song in Saraiki language, with the legendary ….. Any guesses? Well, stay tuned to find out.”