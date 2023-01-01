Punjab reports 43 dengue cases amid outbreaks in multiple cities

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities have confirmed 43 new cases of dengue virus in Pakistan’s Punjab province in the last 24 hours, a provincial official said on Monday, amid outbreaks of the infection in multiple cities.

Dengue is an illness spread through vectors, carried by the bite of an infected mosquito. In its most severe form, it can lead to fatalities. People affected by dengue go through intense flu-like symptoms including high fever, intense headache, muscle and joint pain, and nausea and vomiting, typically persisting for approximately a week.

Provincial authorities have confirmed 1,458 cases of the viral infection in 36 districts of Punjab this year, according to Punjab Health Secretary Ali Khan. Lahore has reported the highest 562 cases, Rawalpindi 271, Multan 166, Faisalabad 112 and Gujranwala has reported 54 infections.

“At present, a total of 62 dengue patients are under treatment in hospitals across Punjab, whose condition is stable,” Khan said in a statement. “The government has allocated 2,678 beds for dengue patients at Punjab government hospitals.”

The official said no patient has died of the infection in Punjab this year.

He urged people to keep their environment clean and dry to avoid the infection’s spread and to cooperate with Urban Health Department teams for its prevention.

People may contact the Health Department on toll-free helpline, 1033, for information on dengue fever, its treatment and any complaints, Khan added.