Qatar Airways presents theatrical campaign inspired by the dazzling world of Hollywood

Imogen Watson

Qatar Airways presents ‘A World Like Never Before,’ a campaign inspired by the dazzling world of Hollywood.

Reminiscent of La La Land, the theatrical film opens with the parting of stage clouds, to unveil a four-piece family sat onboard Qatar Airways in the Q Suite.

The walls of their Q Suite compartment pull apart and the family embark on a magical voyage. After stepping down in the quaint city of Paris, they are transported to the fun-filled ice rinks of New York.

Mum and dad then take a break from parent duty to explore the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong, before rejoining their kids on the shores in Qatar. The dream-like journey comes to an end onboard the Qatar Airways flight as the family drift off into a comfortable sleep.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “This campaign embodies everything at the heart of Qatar Airways’ brand values, as well as the pride we share in providing exceptional service to our passengers across the globe.

“The aim is to inspire and delight the viewer and open them up to the possibilities that Qatar Airways, as the world’s fastest growing airline, has to offer with gateways to more than 160 exciting destinations around the world.

Qatar Airways senior vice president marketing and corporate communications, Ms. Salam Al Shawa, said: “This brand film is different than anything Qatar Airways has ever done before. In many ways travel is a dream, a fantasy – and we have focused on these elements to create a film that takes the passenger on a magical journey.

Courtesy: (www.thedrum.com)