Qatar’s emir discusses Gaza crisis with top EU officials

LONDON : Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday received a phone call from the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, state new agency QNA reported.

During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and the EU.

They also discussed “key regional and global developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” QNA said.

Sheikh Tamim held a similar phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on ways to enhance cooperation, and exchanged views on the Gaza conflict.

“Good call with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad,” von der Leyen said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting.

“I welcomed that Qatar joins the Maritime Corridor to provide crucial humanitarian aid to Gaza,” she added. “We also exchanged on the effort to secure the release of hostages and establish a much-needed humanitarian pause.”

Courtesy: arabnews