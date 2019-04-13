Quetta explosion: Hazara community stages sit-in at Western Bypass

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Members of the Hazara community on Saturday staged sit-in at Quetta’s Western Bypass and demanding better security measures after an explosion in Quetta’s a day earlier.

According to details, at least 20 people were killed and dozens were injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji market on Friday morning.

Women and children are among those who have been staging a sit-in since shortly after the blast.

The protesters demand that the government implements an effective security plan and ensure protection of the Hazara community.

Eight Hazara, an FC official and two children were among the dead. At least 48 others, including three security personnel, were injured in the blast, police and provincial authorities said.