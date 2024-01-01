Rafah residents fear massacre

GAZA (Quds News Network): We warn of a global catastrophe and massacre that may kill tens of thousands of people if the Israelis invade Rafah, and we hold the American administration, the international community, and Israel fully responsible.

We demand the immediate convening of the UN Security Council and the adoption of a resolution compelling Israel to cease the genocide it is perpetrating against civilians, children, and women in the Gaza Strip, as well as to stop the deliberate killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza and cease the ongoing threats against Rafah.