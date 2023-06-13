Rashid Khan back in Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs

MIRPUR (Agencies): Rashid Khan, who was rested for the one-off Test in Mirpur, has been named in Afghanistan’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts July 5.

There was no place, however, for Noor Ahmad, who was a part of Afghanistan’s squad in their last 50-over assignment, against Sri Lanka.

Izharulhaq Naveed, the legspinner who impressed in the last Big Bash, has been given a maiden ODI call-up. Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem and Sayed Shirzad are the other new names to be added to the squad that recently toured Sri Lanka.

Apart from the squad to face Bangladesh, the Afghanistan Cricket Board also named 10 players who will form the reserves for their future ODIs and the World Cup.

The list of reserves includes the likes of Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Darwish Rasooli.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Izharulhaq Naveed Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad

Afghanistan backup reserve: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi