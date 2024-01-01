Renovation of Great Wall Museum to be completed in late 2025

BEIJING : The renovation project of the China Great Wall Museum is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The project aims to improve the museum’s facilities and capabilities in collecting, protecting, displaying and researching the legacy of the Great Wall, according to the project commencement meeting on Friday.



After renovation, the museum will cover an area of 16,000 square meters and create larger spaces for the storage of cultural relics, collection, exhibition, education and service, as well as business and research, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Opened in 1994, the museum is located in the scenic area of the Badaling Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.



The project is also part of the efforts to build the Great Wall cultural parks, which kicked off in 2021.



After renovation, the museum will become a national-level museum that comprehensively showcases and interprets the historical context of the Great Wall and its associated culture. It aims to be an academic hub for Great Wall cultural research and international platform for the exchange and learning of Great Wall culture.



According to the architectural plan, the renovation project will adhere to the principle of minimal intervention in the heritage site, practicing the concept of green, low-carbon and energy conservation. Adapting to the terrain and landscape, the structure of the building will be aligned with the surrounding environment.



In addition, the plan will measure up the tourist traffic flow of the museum and the Badaling Great Wall, providing visitors a better and more convenient visiting experience.

