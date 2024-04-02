Reserved MPAs approach PHC against Speaker, dy

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The members nominated on reserved seats filed Contempt of Court plea against Speaker and Deputy Speaker at Peshawar High Court (PHC) due to violation of court’s orders regarding administration oath while PHC issued notices to Election Commission along with other respondents for postponement of Senate Election at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday.

The contempt of court plea seeking disqualification of Speaker and Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on violation of PHC’s orders for administration of oath from members provincial assembly nominated on reserved seats.

During hearing Justice SM Attique Shah observed that why reserved members didn’t took oath while in rest of the country lawmakers nominated on reserved seat administered oath of their responsibilities. He remarked that you (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/ Sunni Ittehad Council) had concluded a pitch-up (compromise) in Punjab and elected Senators unopposed.

In the meantime, Justice SM Attique further remarked that why the dispute is arising in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed Senate Election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by providing PHC judgement linking administration of oath from reserved members with the upper house of parliament polls, the lawyer argued.

The counsel argued that Returning Officer looking into the matter while Assembly Session wasn’t called for Senate Election which is unconstitutional.

However, Justice SM Attique Shah observed that provincial assemblies as well as National Assembly have been completed as Members nominated on reserved seats took oath of their offices expect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Speaker didn’t complied with PHC’s orders.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali has issued notices to ECP along with other respondents for submission of reply in this regard while adjourned hearing on Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa review plea till detailed judgement.

It is worthy to mention that Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati had filed review petition against PHC’s verdict regarding administration of oath from members nominated on reserved seats.

Meanwhile, Members nominated on reserved seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly filed Contempt of Court plea against Speaker and Deputy Speaker while seeking their disqualification for ignorance toward PHC verdict.

Barrister Saqib Raza and Amir Javed advocate had filed Contempt of Court on behalf of Shazia Tehmash along with others in which Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and Deputy Speaker Suryia Bibi were made respondents in the plea.