Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Pritzker’s Travel to Moldova, Ukraine, and Romania

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker traveled to Chișinău, Moldova on April 1, Lviv, Ukraine on April 2, and will travel to Bucharest, Romania on April 3.

In Chișinău, Special Representative Pritzker met with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean, and private sector representatives to discuss U.S.-Moldovan cooperation on Ukraine’s economic recovery, the importance of EU and Western Black Sea regional economic integration, and Moldova’s role as a launching pad for Ukraine’s recovery that could greatly benefit both countries.

In Lviv, the Special Representative highlighted Ukraine’s thriving IT sector and ways we can encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in a way that strengthens our economic bonds. She also emphasized the role that community-driven recovery will play across the country. She met with the Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi, technology entrepreneurs, and business representatives.

In Bucharest, Special Representative Pritzker will meet with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, government ministers, and private sector leaders to discuss Romania’s important contributions to regional cooperation including emergency energy assistance to Ukraine, as well as the long-term benefits of infrastructure investments for both Romania and Ukraine. She will also tour RomExpo Refugee Center and listen to the experience of Ukrainian refugees and discuss the role they will play in Ukraine’s recovery.