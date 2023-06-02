‘Residents of affected areas have been relocated to relief camps’

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that due to the storm, residents of the affected areas have been relocated to relief camps. He advised people not to approach the Karachi coast and urged them to cooperate with government agencies by following their instructions.

During a press conference at the Sindh Assembly media corner, he mentioned that Rescue 1122 is prepared to handle any emergency situation, and additional drainage machines have been procured. Tomorrow (today), heavy rainfall is expected, and emergency contact numbers have been provided.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon provided an update on the situation, stating that over 78,000 individuals have been evacuated from the coastal regions of Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal, approximately 93% of the population in these areas has been successfully relocated to safe locations. Although water has entered some settlements in the coastal areas, the government’s prompt arrangements have helped minimize significant damage.

The minister further informed that people have been transferred to relief camps in Thatta district. He appealed to the citizens, urging them to avoid traveling towards the Karachi coast and to cooperate fully with the government’s directives and efforts.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his views on the political situation in Karachi, emphasizing the need to move away from a politics of hatred. He criticized the Jamaat-e-Islami, and said that they provided weapons to students, which is a fascist approach. He clarified that Jamaat-e-Islami expects the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will ask PTI to vote Jammat, however, according to democratic principles, each party can only seek votes for itself and not for others.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also commented on the presence of PTI supporters at their homes, suggesting that if they are not voting, it is beyond our control. He highlighted the PPP’s contributions in implementing significant projects in Karachi, which he believes has gained support for the party.He stated that the Jamaat-e-Islami has been defeated, and Murtaza Wahab emerged as the victor. He urged that if the Jamaat engages in any acts of hooliganism, the law enforcement authorities will not permit anyone to take matters into their own hands.

He encouraged peaceful protests within the bounds of the law, but cautioned that if anyone engages in vandalism or other unlawful activities, the law will take its course, and the government will intervene to maintain order. After the announcement of the election results for Mayor Karachi, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, accompanied by Provincial Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, addressed the media at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that buses were filled and individuals with a history of violence were brought in by the Jamaat-e-Islami. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always pursued peaceful politics and has never engaged in divisive actions. He strongly condemned the actions of the Jamaat-e-Islami and deemed them unacceptable. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that if anyone attempts to cause disturbance or engage in hooliganism, the law enforcement authorities will take appropriate action.

He pointed out that PTI members neither voted for Jamaat-e-Islami nor did the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami suffer a defeat in the municipal elections.

Sharjeel Inam Memon reiterated that regardless of a person’s party affiliation, if they take the law into their own hands, legal measures will be taken against them. The government is committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring that individuals are held accountable for any unlawful activities.

Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon reported that ten people sustained injuries and vehicles were damaged as a result of stone pelting during the violent protest by Jamaat Islami.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami should remain as a political organization, their actions should be resolved through political means rather than violence. He clarified that the Sindh government and police do not seek to make arrests, urging people to disperse voluntarily. However, he cautioned that if anyone takes the law into their own hands, appropriate legal action will be taken. He emphasized the importance of avoiding the promotion of hatred and encouraged peaceful resolution of conflicts.