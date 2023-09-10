Retirees continue to call for payment of pensions

KABUL (TOLOnews): Retirees at a gathering in capital Kabul voiced concerns over continued unpaid pensions, saying that they have not been paid their pensions since the fall of the former government.

The retirees said that despite their protests and calls for their rights, they have not received their pensions. “I have worked for 45 years. I don’t have food now to eat like my other peers. Either they are retired civilians or military retired personnel, they don’t have food to eat and medicine to heal,” said Abdul Khaliq, a retiree.

“There is nothing left behind, I sold everything including home appliances and furniture. The government says it will pay our pensions, but when? Why don’t you give it to us?” said Omar, a retiree.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the payment of pensions for the retirees is waiting on approval from the Islamic Emirate’s leader.

“The plan for the payment of the pensions has been sent to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate. According to Mr. Mujahid, the Darul Iftah has also approved it. We hope to soon receive instruction from the leadership, so we will start our work,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the MoF.

Earlier, the MoF said that the number of retirees is 49,000 with 10,000 of them women.